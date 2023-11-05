Campaigning in full swing for Mizoram and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

AMN /WEB DESK

Election campaign is at peak in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram for the Assembly Elections as only a day is left for it close.

Voting for 20 seats in the first phase election in Chhattisgarh and for all 40 Assembly contituencies in Mizoram will be held on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on 3rd of next month.



In Mizoram, with just one day left for campaigning, electioneering is at its peak with all political parties and Independent candidates running against time to woo the voters. Leaders of national parties too joined the last leg of the campaign trail for their party candidates.



In Aizawl, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, Dr Shashi Tharoor said that the Congress party has always stood for the diversity and celebrates diversity of the country. He said that the time has come to end the politics of hatred. The Congress leader said that the party would focus on creation of more jobs for the youth and encourage entrepreneurship in the state.



The Congress leader said that Mizoram has faced a number of serious governance challenges. Without naming any party, he said that Mizoram has witnessed five “wasted” years.



Dr Tharoor expressed the hope that Mizoram will be the first state to bring back the Congress Government in the North East. The Congress leader arrived in Aizawl yesterday for electioneering.



Rural Development and MNF leader Lalruatkima told media persons on Saturday that the party would focus on “Youth SEDP” to give more job avenues for the youth if it retains power in the state. The Zoram People’s Party vowed to protect the state’s culture, tradition and religious beliefs of the Mizo people. Campaigning will end tomorrow



Mizoram has witnessed a high voltage campaign this election then never before with the political landscape shifting from bi-polar to multi-corner contest. The presence of more national and regional parties in the electoral fray has indicated the stiff fight across all constituencies. The ruling Mizo National Front is banking on its achievements and “Zo” nationalism while the Congress is looking for a comeback by pushing the agenda of “Trang Puihna. The Zoram People’s Movement is fighting for a new system of governance – “Kalphung Thar” while the BJP is pushing the agenda of Good Governance and Development. The new entrant Aam Aadmi Party is fighting on the plank of “Corruption Free Mizoram”.



Mizoram will go for a single phase of Assembly polls on November 7 to elect 40 members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Counting will take place on December 3.



Polling for the first phase in Chhattisgarh will be held in 20 assembly constituencies on November 7. Tomorrow is the last day of election campaigning in these assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, incidents of Maoist violence have been reported in some areas of Bastar division.



In Chhattisgarh, Maoists killed a BJP leader in Kaushalnar village of Maoist-affected Narayanpur district in Bastar division today evening while he was campaigning. The slain BJP leader was the district vice president of the party. Earlier, on November 1, Maoists had abducted and killed three villagers in the border area of Maharashtra in Bastar division.

Meanwhile, sending polling parties to the inaccessible and Maoist affected polling booths in the first phase of elections has started from today itself. 42 polling parties in Sukma district and 34 polling parties in Bijapur district are being transported to the polling stations through helicopters.