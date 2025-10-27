Calcutta High Court ExpressesREG Displeasure Over Unpaid Bills by West Bengal Govt

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 10:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Calcutta High Court has expressed displeasure with the Government of West Bengal today over many unpaid bills of the High court and subordinate courts. Today the Division bench of Justice Debanshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi questioned the state why they failed to reach any conclusion in spite of a meeting held between finance secretary of West Bengal and representatives of the Calcutta High Court. The Government counsel requested the High Court for seven more days to settle the issue as the offices of the state government are closed due to Chhath puja.

The counsel also informed the court the state government has already approved 2.94 crore rupees. The High Court warned of serious consequences including freezing of state’s Reserve Bank of India account if the funds are not released at the earliest. The Calcutta High Court today ordered for administrative meetings between the representatives of the High Court and state government on 29th October and 6th November.