Cabinet Approves 3% Hike in DA, DR for Central Employees and Pensioners

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 4:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ADITYA RAJ DAS / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet today approved Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners by three per cent. Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting here today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this will benefit about 49.2 lakh central government employees and 68.7 lakh pensioners. He said that this will be effective from 1st July this year.

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has also approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country with an outlay of more than five thousand 862 crore rupees. Mr Vaishnaw said that twenty Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened in those districts where no Kendriya Vidyalayas exist. He said that 14 Kendriya Vidyalayas are proposed to be open in aspirational districts, four in left-wing extremism districts and five in the Northeast region and hilly areas. The minister said that this will benefit 87 thousand students and four thousand six hundred additional posts for teachers will be created.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, a landmark initiative aimed at boosting domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses. The mission will be implemented over a six-year period, from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of 11 thousand 440 crore rupees. Pulses hold special importance in India’s cropping systems and diets. Mr Vaishnaw said, ‘Pulses Mission will drive production to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31.’ He said it will benefit two crore farmers through improved seeds, post-harvest infrastructure and assured procurement. The minister said that emphasis will be placed on developing and disseminating the latest varieties of pulses which are high in productivity, pest-resistant and climate-resilient.

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27. Mr Vaishnaw said that the government has increased the MSP of Rabi crops to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for safflower at 600 per quintal, followed by lentil (masur) at 300 per quintal.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has also approved the widening and improvement of the existing highway to four lanes of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 in Assam. The project will be developed on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode with a total length of over 85 kilometres and a total capital cost of six thousand nine hundred and fifty-seven crore rupees.