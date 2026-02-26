Britannia Celebrates 30 Years of 50-50 with launch of New Crunchy Sandwich

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 4:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Bangalore

For over three decades, Britannia Industries’ iconic brand 50-50 has shaped everyday snacking in India through its distinctive dual flavour proposition. Adding another milestone to this journey is the launch of the Britannia 50-50 Cheeze Dipped Crunchy Layered Sandwich, a premium new format designed to bring alive the idea of 50 percent crunchy and 50 percent melty indulgence.

The Britannia 50-50 Cheeze Dipped Crunchy Layered Sandwich carries forward the brand’s signature idea of duality in a new format. Crafted with 22 baked layers that create a structured crunch and enrobed with cheese that creates the melt, the product delivers contrast through texture. By bringing crunch and melt together in a single, defined bite, it offers a complete and satisfying snack on its own.

This launch builds on 50-50’s long-standing focus on evolving with consumer preferences while staying rooted in its distinctive dual identity. Over the years, the brand has expanded from flavour innovation to format expansion, strengthening its presence in the snacking category. Cheeze Dipped reflects the next phase of that journey, introducing a more premium expression within everyday snacking while remaining accessible.

Siddharth Gupta, Vice-President, Marketing, Britannia, said, “When we look at how India snacks today, it is clear that consumers are looking for more innovative and engaging ways to enjoy their favourite products. With Cheeze Dipped, we have taken the 50-50 idea beyond flavour and expressed it through texture, bringing together crunch and melt in a more premium format. As the brand continues to build on over three decades of celebrating contrast, this launch reflects our continued focus on evolving with consumer needs while strengthening our credentials in the snacking segment.”

The product story comes alive in the campaign featuring Rishabh Pant and Jemimah Rodrigues, where the contrast between Crunchy and Melty is expressed through their on-screen energy and playful interactions. Just as the crunchy-layered sandwich unites contrasting textures, the film highlights two distinct snack personalities that naturally complement each other in a way that feels fun, relatable, and true to 50-50’s long association with cricket.

Cheeze Dipped marks an important addition to the 50-50 portfolio. The launch reflects Britannia’s ongoing focus on strengthening everyday snacking with formats that make snack time more enjoyable.

Britannia 50-50 Cheeze Dipped Crunchy Layered Sandwich is currently available across select cities at leading retail outlets and Q-commerce platforms.

About Britannia Industries

Britannia is a 100+ year-old company and a market leader in the bakery category in India, with an annual revenue of over Rs 173 billion. The company’s focus categories include Bakery and Dairy, with trusted and iconic brands such as Good Day, Marie Gold, Bourbon, Little Hearts, Milk Bikis, 50-50, Pure Magic, and NutriChoice, along with other key brands such as Toastea, Treat Croissant, and Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese. Britannia products are available in over 80 countries, and the company manufactures its products in nearly 100 factories, directly reaching more than 30 lakh outlets, reaching over 150 million households in the country. The company’s vision is to be a responsible global total foods company and to delight consumers with delicious and wholesome snacks and beverages throughout the day.