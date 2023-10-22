इंडियन आवाज़     22 Oct 2023 10:08:49      انڈین آواز

Bornil wins boy’s U-15 singles title, Tanvi claims Silver Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Bornil Aakash Changmai extended his remarkable form to win the second-ever gold medal for India in the U15 boys’ singles division, while Tanvi Sharma clinched a silver at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China. 

 Bornil further solidified his reputation on the Asian stage by defeating Fan Hong Xuan of China. .The Assam based shuttler  displayed the  composure and skill, particularly in a tightly contested first game, and proceeded to assert his dominance in the second game, ultimately clinching victory with scores of 21-19, 21-13 in straight games.

Meanwhile, Tanvi Sharma went down 17-21, 21-11, 19-21 against Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in the final to settle for a silver medal. Tanvi began the match on a slow note with the scoreboard reading 17-21 in favor of her opponent. She fought hard to stage a comeback by winning her second game by 21-11. 

Her efforts fell just short as she narrowly lost 19-21 the decider after a tough fightback. She has become the second U17 girls’ singles shuttler to secure a silver medal, following in the footsteps of Unnati Hooda, who had previously earned silver in the same category.

