FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2024 10:49:17      انڈین آواز

Border Security Force (BSF) Delegation Commences 54th BGB-BSF Border Conference in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A nine-member delegation of Border Security Force (BSF) led by Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal reached Dhaka in the morning today to attend the 54th DG-level BGB-BSF Border Conference. The conference will be held from March 5th to 9th at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Dhaka.

The Border Guard Bangladesh DG Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui warmly welcomed the Indian delegation at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.

The BSF delegation reached the BGB headquarters in a motor procession from the airport and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Great Liberation War at ‘Simanto Gourab’ in Dhaka’s Pilkhana area.

On the invitation of Naureen Ashraf, chief patron of BGB Simanto Poribar Kalyan Samiti (SHIPKS), a delegation of BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) also arrived in the capital of Bangladesh, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

BGB Border Family Welfare Association and Border Officers Ladies Club are organising the programmes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart