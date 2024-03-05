Border Security Force (BSF) Delegation Commences 54th BGB-BSF Border Conference in Dhaka

AMN

A nine-member delegation of Border Security Force (BSF) led by Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal reached Dhaka in the morning today to attend the 54th DG-level BGB-BSF Border Conference. The conference will be held from March 5th to 9th at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Dhaka.

The Border Guard Bangladesh DG Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui warmly welcomed the Indian delegation at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.

The BSF delegation reached the BGB headquarters in a motor procession from the airport and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Great Liberation War at ‘Simanto Gourab’ in Dhaka’s Pilkhana area.

On the invitation of Naureen Ashraf, chief patron of BGB Simanto Poribar Kalyan Samiti (SHIPKS), a delegation of BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) also arrived in the capital of Bangladesh, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

BGB Border Family Welfare Association and Border Officers Ladies Club are organising the programmes.