Book Discussion on Muslims’ engagement with Democracy gave food for thought

By Nikisha Anandan / Chennai

“Indian Muslims’ Tryst with Democracy: Challenges and Opportunities,” a new book by Dr. Syed Ali Mujtaba, was the topic of a thought-provoking discussion at the Anna Centenary Library this evening.

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, reminded us of the equal and meaningful contribution of Muslims to the Indian society. He highlighted how today’s Gen Z youth are increasingly aware of politics and social progress. He encouraged all citizens to become active partners in humanity, community development, and collective growth.

Justice G.M. Akbar Ali, retired judge of Madras High Court, spoke about India’s economic pyramid, highlighting the gap between the richest and the middle class. He also referred to Chapter 6 of the book, which discusses the socio-economic conditions of Muslims by reading out passages from the book.

Prince Gajendra Babu, the Social Activist who opposes the new education policy of the BJP government, appreciated the honesty of the author in presenting the realities of the Muslims in India. He also gave the example of Nabigal Nayagam (Prophet Muhammad), whose teachings helped build a democratic and inclusive society across Asia, Africa, Europe, and America — a legacy of equality and justice that continues to inspire the world today.

Professor M.H. Jawahirullah, Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, spoke about the troubling gap in media representation, noting that while Muslims form 16.25% of India’s population, their presence in the press is only 3%. He also highlighted the hypocrisy within sections of the media, pointing out how Dainik Jagran and Inquilab, one in Hindi and the other in Urdu, both having the same ownership, publish opposite narratives — the Hindi one spreading hate, the Urdu newspaper reports the sufferings of the Muslims. His message reminded us that profit-driven journalism often shapes biased narratives, making it even more important to seek truth, demand fairness, and support ethical media.

A.S. Fathima Muzaffer, Councilor, Egmore Ward 61, GCC, highlighted the long history of Muslim contributions to India from the 1857 revolt to post-Independence nation-building. She gave the message of living in harmony and the importance of value-based education for all communities. She encouraged today’s Gen Z youth to verify facts, seek truth, and stay informed.

All the speakers were unanimous in highlighting the truth that “a democracy becomes stronger when every voice finds space, and every citizen finds respect.

The point that was brought out from the numerous speeches made was true measure of a nation’s democracy lies in how it treats its minorities.

The book “Indian Muslims’ Tryst with Democracy: Challenges and Opportunities” makes us understand that it is not just a book, but is full of information and education on how to transform the Muslim society.

This work stands out as an insightful contribution to the ongoing dialogue on democracy, identity, and inclusion in India.

The gathering comprised scholars, students, media, professionals, and others. Their participation reminded us that “democracy thrives when its citizens think critically and engage in a meaningful discussion.”

The spirit of the evening’s discussion was to convey the message that unity grows not from similarities but from respecting differences.

To conclude, let us carry forward the message that “India’s strength lies in its ability to embrace many identities under one flag and one Constitution. In essence, this book inspires us to continue nurturing a democratic, inclusive, humane, and just society. Needless to say, it was an important event through which some meaningful ideas were shared with the audience.

Nikisha Anandan is an undergraduate student of Political Science at Dr. MGR Institute of Research and Learning, Chennai.