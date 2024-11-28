BNP urges Prof. Muhammad Yunus to foster national unity amid rising tensions in Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today urged Prof Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government to forge a national unity to tackle the evolving situation and resolve the existing problem. A five-member BNP delegation, led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, met him this evening to share its concern over some untoward incidents that happened in the country over the past few days.

“The main purpose of our meeting was to convey our party’s concerns to the Chief Adviser regarding the recent developments, particularly the law-and-order situation in the past few days, the issues surrounding ISKCON, and the problems of students of some colleges,” said Mirza Fakhrul in a press briefing after the meeting in Dhaka.

He said “At the meeting, we have emphasised that completing electoral reforms and announcing the election roadmap as soon as possible is crucial”.

“We hope that the Chief Adviser, along with his Advisory Council, will find a solution to these problems very soon so that no such situation arises again to create a division among people,” said the BNP secretary general.

They also called upon Dr Yunus to take steps for easing public sufferings, he added.