BNP leader urges Yunus govt to clears doubts over election

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Zainul Abedin Farroque on Monday urged Bangladesh’s interim government to remove uncertainty over the February election, warning of conspiracies from “secret agents” within the administration and “elements in Kolkata.”

“Who is creating doubts about whether the election will be held or not? Don’t you know who are bringing out processions, creating mobs and plotting to foil the election?” the former opposition chief whip asked at a discussion at the National Press Club. He said Chief Adviser Yunus should not be afraid, as he was installed by a mass uprising and sacrifices of many, including Abu Sayed, Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho and Wasim Akram.

Farroque accused India of trying to “undermine” the July–August uprising backed by BNP and Tarique Rahman, and criticised Jamaat-e-Islami for “hypocrisy” by opposing polls while campaigning in mosques. He demanded the govt publish a list of “fascist remnants and secret agents” to restore public trust.

The BNP leader also called on Dhaka University students to join Tuesday’s DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) election, saying BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal had survived “repression” by upholding Ziaur Rahman’s ideals, and urged the govt to ensure the vote is “free, fair and peaceful.”