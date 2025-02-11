Bloodbath at stock market; Sensex sinks 1,018pts, ends down for 5th day

AMN

Benchmark domestic equity indices today plunged 1.32 percent each as US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports dampened market sentiments.

The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, slumped 1,018 points to close at 76,294. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell 310 points to settle at 23,072.

The 30-share Sensex tumbled as much as 1,018.20 points, or 1.32 percent, to settle at 76,293.60. The index traded in the range of 77,387.28 to 76,030.59 on Tuesday. With today’s closing, the Sensex has shed 2,290 points in the last 5 trading sessions.

Mirroring the Sensex, the NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 309.80 points, or 1.32 per cent, at 23,071.80. The Nifty50 recorded a day’s high of 23,390.05, while the day’s low was 22,986.65 on Tuesday. 44 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended in the red, dragged by Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Shriram Finance, Coal India, and Bharat Electronics, with losses extending up to 6.70 per cent on Tuesday. Adani Enterprises, Trent, Grasim, Bharti Airtel, and Hindalco were the only six constituent stocks of Nifty50 that managed to keep their gains, up to 0.76 per cent.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended down by 3.45 per cent and 3.02 per cent, respectively.

All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red. Among them, Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Healthcare, Realty, and Media indices ended with losses extending up to 3.28 per cent. Whereas Nifty IT, FMCG, and Consumer Durables indices ended down by over 1 per cent each.

In the Forex market, the rupee today appreciated by 64 paise to settle at 86 rupees and 83 paise against the US dollar. In the Indian Bullion Market, 24 Karat Gold was trading at 85,210 rupees per 10 grams, while Silver 999 Fine was trading at 94,110 rupees per kilogram a short while ago.

Brent Crude was trading at 76 dollars and 79 cents per barrel, and WTI Crude was trading at around 73 dollars and 16 cents per barrel when reports last came in.