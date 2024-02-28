इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2024 12:19:13      انڈین آواز
BJP wins 8 seats,SP 2 in Rajya Sabha elections in UP

BJP has won 8 seats and Samajwadi Party two in Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP pulled off a stunning extra seat in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh with some help from Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal and a handful of Samajwadi Party rebels. The party won eight of the state’s 10 seats, two went to the Samajwadi Party, which was expecting three.

The eight BJP candidates who won are former Union Minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant , BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, Naveen Jain and Sanjay Seth.

Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan and Ramji Lal Suman won. Alok Ranjan, the third candidate fielded by the Samajwadi Party, lost to the BJP.

The second bonus seat won by the BJP was in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, with cross-voting by six Congress MLAs.  BJP’s Harsh Mahajan defeated Abhishek Manu Singhvi of Congress in the state. Both Harsh Mahajan and AM Singhvi received 34 votes each. In the draw of lots, BJP’s Harsh Mahajan emerged victorious.

In Karnataka, Congress won three seats while the BJP bagged the fourth seat. Congress leaders Ajay Maken, GC Chandrashekhar and Syed Nasir Hussain and BJP’s Narayansa Bhandage emerged victorious in yesterday’s polls for the Upper House. 

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

