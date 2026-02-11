BJP demands West Bengal govt to remove all obstacles hindering SIR process

Last Updated on February 11, 2026 11:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Senior BJP leader and West Bengal observer Bhupender Yadav has demanded that the West Bengal government remove all obstacles hindering the Special Intensive Revision SIR process. Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata today, Bhupender Yadav cited a Supreme Court directive stating that no interference in the SIR process would be tolerated. He launched a scathing attack on the state’s economy and administrative handling, noting that Mamata Banerjee is the only Chief Minister currently engaged in legal battles against her own employees. Yadav highlighted that while the rest of the country has implemented the Seventh Pay Commission, nearly 20 lakh state employees in West Bengal are still struggling for Sixth Pay Commission benefits. He further challenged the Chief Minister’s claims regarding employee deaths, asserting that they were caused by the denial of Dearness Allowance (DA) rather than the SIR process itself.

Critiquing the Chief Minister’s priorities, Yadav pointed out that while she traveled 1,500 kilometers to Delhi to oppose the SIR process, she failed to visit the site of the massive fire in Anandpur, just 15 kilometers away. He noted that the Leader of the Opposition West Bengal had to seek court intervention just to visit the affected area. Yadav urged Mamata Banerjee, as a democratic leader, to uphold the Supreme Court’s mandate and ensure a smooth, unobstructed SIR process.