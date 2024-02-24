इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2024 12:28:04      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP criticizes seat-sharing pact between AAP and Congress for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (24th February 2024) criticized the seat-sharing pact between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and called it an alliance of the corrupt.

Addressing a press conference at Party Headquarters, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that the two parties formed the alliance so that they could place the blame on each other after they lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. Mrs. Lekhi said that the alliance had failed to understand both the arithmetic and “chemistry” of politics.

Mrs Lekhi said even if the vote shares of both parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections of Delhi were combined, it would still not overtake that of the BJP alone.

The Congress and the AAP finalised their seat-sharing plans agreeing to jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh. In Delhi, the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha seats of Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi, while the AAP will field its candidates from New Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, and South Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart