BJP criticizes seat-sharing pact between AAP and Congress for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

AMN / WEB DESK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (24th February 2024) criticized the seat-sharing pact between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and called it an alliance of the corrupt.

Addressing a press conference at Party Headquarters, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that the two parties formed the alliance so that they could place the blame on each other after they lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. Mrs. Lekhi said that the alliance had failed to understand both the arithmetic and “chemistry” of politics.

Mrs Lekhi said even if the vote shares of both parties in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections of Delhi were combined, it would still not overtake that of the BJP alone.

The Congress and the AAP finalised their seat-sharing plans agreeing to jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Gujarat and Chandigarh. In Delhi, the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha seats of Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi, while the AAP will field its candidates from New Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, and South Delhi.