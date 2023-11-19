Biman Bangladesh Airlines decides to spread its wings in Chennai

AMN/ WEB DESK

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to spread its wings to the south Indian city of Chennai from the 16th of December, especially to facilitate Bangladeshi medical service seekers. Biman Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiul Azim said that Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka is a much-demanded route for Bangladeshi nationals to India and we have decided to operate three weekly flights on the route. He said the flight will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Biman chief said, this is part of the national flag carrier’s route extension plan as Biman recently commenced direct flight to Narita in Japan and resumed flight operation to Guangzhou in China.

Biman will start selling Dhaka-Chennai flight tickets from Sunday, the airline’s Director of Marketing and Sales (acting) Mohammed Salahuddin said. Currently, one of Bangladesh’s private carriers US Bangla Airlines is operating flights on the Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route