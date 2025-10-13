Bihar Elections: EC Notifies Second Phase of Elections; Nominations Begin for 122 Seats

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 11:06 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / PATNA

The Election Commission today notified for the second phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar. With this, the nomination process has begun for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts.

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase is 20th October. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 21st October, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 23rd October. Voting for this phase will be held on 11th November. Nominations can be filed between 11 AM and 3 PM.

The Election Commission has made strict security arrangements at the nomination centres. Counting of votes for both phases of the 243-member Bihar Assembly elections will take place on 14th November. A total of 7.42 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the assembly elections. In the second phase, polling will be held in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar districts. In addition, voting will also take place in Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Arwal, Kaimur, and Rohtas districts.