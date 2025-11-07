Bihar Elections 2025 Phase-I: Historic 64.66% Voter Turnout

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ



ECI’s new initiatives make voting a most pleasant experience for voters

The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded peacefully in a festive mood today with the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66% in the history of Bihar*. (Table below) CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting which has been ensured in 100% of the Polling Stations for the first time in Bihar. CEC Gyanesh Kumar personally engaged with the Presiding Officers and DEOs from the Control Room in ECI to ensure that the polling progressed smoothly. 121 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in 18 districts in the State went to polls today, with a total electorate of over 3.75 crore. In another first in Bihar, as part of the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP), 16 delegates from 6 countries namely, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Belgium and Colombia witnessed the poll proceedings. The delegates commended the Bihar elections for being internationally, one of the most well-organised, transparent, efficient and participative elections. Over 4 Lakh Polling related Staff reached the respective polling stations by

11.20 PM last night itself. Mock polls were completed before 7 AM today in the presence of over 67,902 Polling Agents appointed by 1,314 contesting candidates and polling began peacefully at all 45,341 polling stations simultaneously.

Over 90,000 Jeevika Didis/female volunteers along with one CAPF personnel were deployed across all Polling Stations for the identification of Purdahnasheen women. Presiding Officers updated the Voter Turnout figures at the close of poll before leaving the polling station as per ECI’s latest instructions resulting in minimal delay in updation of approximate voter turnout trends.

* The voter turnout figures are as of 8.15 PM today and 1,570 Presiding Officers are yet to update the figures on ECINet.

As part of a number of new voter-friendly initiatives, voters were very happy to see the coloured photos of candidates on EVM ballot papers. Other new initiatives included Mobile deposit facility at the Polling Stations, newly designed Voter Information Slips (VIS) for easy readability and upto 1,200 voters per polling station reducing crowding. All polling stations were provided with Wheelchairs and tagging of volunteers to assist PwD voters. E-Rickshaw facility was also provided to assist PwD voters in reaching their polling stations. District-wise and AC wise approximate voter turnout figures are available on the ECINet App.

Poll Participation (%age) before Bihar Election 2025

General Election to Lok Sabha (1951 – 2024) General Election to Legislative Assembly of Bihar (1951 – 2020) Year Poll Participation (%) Year Poll Participation (%) 1951-52 40.35 (Lowest) 1951-52 42.6 (Lowest) 1957 40.65 1957 43.24 1962 46.97 1962 44.47 1967 51.53 1967 51.51 1971 48.96 1969 52.79 1977 60.76 1972 52.79 1980 51.87 1977 50.51 1984 58.8 1980 57.28 1989 60.24 1985 56.27 1991 60.35 1990 62.04 1996 59.45 1995 61.79 1998 64.6 (Highest) 2000 62.57 (Highest) 1999 61.48 2005-Feb 46.5 2004 58.02 2005-Oct 45.85 2009 44.47 2010 52.73 2014 56.26 2015 56.91 2019 57.33 2020 57.29 2024 56.28

PIB /AMN