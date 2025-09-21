The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Transfers ₹2,920 Crore to Students via DBT

Sep 21, 2025

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Transfers ₹2,920 Crore to Students via DBT

Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today transferred an amount of 2,920 crore rupees through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) into the bank accounts of students under various welfare schemes of the Education Department. He also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated infrastructure-related projects worth around 959 crore rupees. On the occasion, an event was organized at Sankalp Bhavan in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Mr. Kumar transferred this amount into the accounts of more than 49 lakh beneficiaries under different welfare schemes of the Education Department. Direct benefits were provided to students under several educational schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Balika Protsahan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana (Bicycle Scheme), Mukhyamantri Balika Poshak Yojana (Girls’ Uniform Scheme), Mukhyamantri Balak Poshak Yojana (Boys’ Uniform Scheme), Scholarship Scheme, Kanya Utthan Yojana (Girls’ Upliftment Scheme), and many others.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Inaugurates Additional District & Sessions Judge Court in Serchhip

Sep 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh Battles Severe Monsoon Aftermath: 146 Landslides, 424 Deaths

Sep 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Retired IAS Officer Arrested in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Sep 19, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ BUSINESS AWAAZ

India-US: Piyush Goyal to Visit United States with Delegation on Monday

21 September 2025 1:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

India asks Saudi Arabia to mind ‘sensitivities’ after Pakistan defence deal

21 September 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

Job Opportunities at Tata Group of Companies – A Guide for Aspirants

21 September 2025 12:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Delhi Police : बुध विहार में एनकाउंटर, 3 बदमाश गिरफ्तार, 3 पिस्तौल बरामद

21 September 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments