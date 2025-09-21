Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Transfers ₹2,920 Crore to Students via DBT

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today transferred an amount of 2,920 crore rupees through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) into the bank accounts of students under various welfare schemes of the Education Department. He also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated infrastructure-related projects worth around 959 crore rupees. On the occasion, an event was organized at Sankalp Bhavan in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Mr. Kumar transferred this amount into the accounts of more than 49 lakh beneficiaries under different welfare schemes of the Education Department. Direct benefits were provided to students under several educational schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Balika Protsahan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana (Bicycle Scheme), Mukhyamantri Balika Poshak Yojana (Girls’ Uniform Scheme), Mukhyamantri Balak Poshak Yojana (Boys’ Uniform Scheme), Scholarship Scheme, Kanya Utthan Yojana (Girls’ Upliftment Scheme), and many others.