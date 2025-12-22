The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Big Guarantee, Far from Reality: Experts Question G RAM G Act’s Rural Jobs Pledge

Dec 22, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Centre’s claim of providing a 125-day employment guarantee under the V RAM J Act, 2025—officially named the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)—has come under scrutiny, with experts questioning its practicality and intent. The new legislation replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

Employment data from recent years suggest that the promise may be difficult to achieve. On average, rural households have received only about 50 days of work annually, significantly lower than the assured 125 days.

Further concerns arise from provisions within the Act itself. The legislation specifies that 60 days of work carried out during the agricultural season will not be counted as labour under the V RAM J Act, effectively limiting the scope of guaranteed employment.

Official figures reinforce these apprehensions. During the last financial year, the average employment generated per household stood at 50.24 days. In the current financial year, the average has declined to 36.15 days, raising questions over the government’s ability to deliver enhanced employment opportunities under the new framework.

Experts warn that the discrepancy between the government’s assurances and ground realities could adversely impact rural livelihoods, particularly at a time when employment security remains a pressing issue.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian envoy visits visa centre in Dhaka amid security concerns

Dec 23, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus govt failing to stop violence against minorities, claim leaders

Dec 23, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Anti-Hasina platform threatens movement against Yunus govt in Bangladesh

Dec 23, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian envoy visits visa centre in Dhaka amid security concerns

23 December 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus govt failing to stop violence against minorities, claim leaders

23 December 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Anti-Hasina platform threatens movement against Yunus govt in Bangladesh

23 December 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec. 22: बाजार में तेजी, डिफेंस और आईटी शेयरों में जोरदार खरीदारी

22 December 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments