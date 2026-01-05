Bangladesh: Writ challenges legality of election and referendum on same day

Last Updated on January 5, 2026 5:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the legality of holding Bangladesh’s national parliamentary election and a referendum on the same day.

Filed on Monday by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond, the petition seeks a stay on the gazette notification issued on December 11 announcing the joint schedule. It also calls for the formation of a non-party caretaker government and demands that parliamentary elections be held within 90 days under such an administration. The Law Secretary, Chief Election Commissioner and the Dhaka Returning Officer have been named as respondents.

Eunus Ali argued that the Constitution makes no provision for an interim government, stating that elections can only be held under an elected government or a constitutionally mandated caretaker administration.

He further contended that while parliamentary elections are constitutionally required, there is no legal or constitutional basis for holding a referendum under the Representation of the People Order. The petition adds another layer of legal uncertainty to Bangladesh’s already tense electoral process.