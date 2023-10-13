Bangladesh will not join any major global initiative before next national election

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Bangladesh will not join any major global initiative before the next national election. He made the remarks when a reporter wanted to know whether Bangladesh will join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) or not, reports UNB.

The RCEP is the world’s largest regional free-trade bloc led by China. The Momen was briefing the media on a number of issues in Dhaka. Bangladesh had initiated discussion to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to retain duty benefits once it makes the United Nations status graduation from a least developed country to a developing one in 2026.