इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 02:52:24      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh receives Russian uranium for Rooppur Nuclear power Plant

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Bangladesh on Thursday officially received the first batch of uranium from Russia for its Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

Bangladesh will become the 33rd nuclear power-producing country in the world once Rooppur plant commissioned.

This is Bangladesh’s dream project and for that Russian contractor, Rosatom handed over the radioactive fuel to the RNPP authority at a formal “Graduation Ceremony,”. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually joined the ceremony from Ganabhaban and Kremlin respectively.

Rosatom Director General, Aleksey Likhachev, handed over the fuel at the function presided over by Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi also joined the ceremony through video conference.

The second shipment of uranium, the nuclear fuel of the first unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, from Russia arrived in Dhaka on a special plane on Thursday (5 October) at 11:40 am at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport.

However, the first batch of uranium arrived in Bangladesh on September 28. It was transported to the nuclear power plant site by road under heavy security the next day.

Rosatom, as a Russian contractor, has been engaged in building the 2400 MW Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant with two units, each having the capacity to produce 1200 MW of electricity.

Once the nuclear fuel is loaded into the power plant’s reactors, power can be produced for one year. After that, the fuel will have to be reloaded into the reactor.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Russia has promised to take back the spent fuel of the Rooppur Plant to their country. She further said that they have signed an agreement with the Russian Federation for the management of spent fuel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart