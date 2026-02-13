The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: BNP heads for big majority; PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on decisive win

Feb 13, 2026

Last Updated on February 13, 2026 12:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAKA / NEW DELHI

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is heading for a sweeping victory in the 13th national election, leading in 181 constituencies as of 9:30 am, according to unofficial counts and party tallies. After nearly two decades out of power, the BNP expressed confidence in securing more than a two-thirds majority, terming the outcome an “overwhelming public mandate.”

Senior leaders, including Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, have won their seats, along with several other top party figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to a decisive victory. He said the win reflects the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership and reiterated that India will continue to support a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister added he looks forward to working with the new government to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared development goals.

The US Embassy also congratulated the people of Bangladesh on what it described as a successful election, recognizing the BNP and its acting chairman for a historic victory, and expressed readiness to deepen bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies claimed around 61 seats, while the National Citizen Party secured six constituencies.

The Election Commission is yet to announce final official results and has suspended outcomes in three constituencies, Sherpur-2, Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4, due to pending cases. While polling was largely peaceful, Jamaat and the NCP alleged irregularities in parts of Dhaka, claims denied by the Chief Election Commissioner.

The BNP has urged supporters to hold nationwide prayers instead of victory rallies until the results are officially confirmed.

