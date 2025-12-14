The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh Police to roll out security protocols for political parties ahead of polls

Dec 14, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Police will issue comprehensive security protocols for all political parties ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election and referendum, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said on Sunday.

According to police sources, the guidelines will cover security arrangements at residences and offices of political leaders and candidates, during movement and public rallies, as well as protection in cyberspace. Additional security measures are being planned for frontline leaders of the July mass uprising and other key political figures.

The move comes amid investigations into the attempted killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective independent candidate from Dhaka-8. Police said the attackers and their associates have been identified and intensive operations are underway to arrest them.

The motorcycle used in the attack has been seized, while fingerprint analysis of suspects is ongoing. To prevent the prime suspect from fleeing, photographs and identification details were circulated to all immigration checkpoints on Friday night. Patrols by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have also been intensified along border areas.

Although police traced the suspects’ locations several times inside the country, repeated changes in location have delayed arrests. Investigators said the prime suspect is an IT businessman with a history of foreign travel, most recently visiting Singapore on July 21.

