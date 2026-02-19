Bangladesh: PM Tarique Rahman vows to establish rule of law, equal rights  

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 12:52 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAHKA

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday vowed to restore democracy, uphold the rule of law and ensure equal rights for all citizens as he outlined his government’s priorities in his maiden televised address to the nation. In his speech broadcast by state-run Bangladesh Television at 9:45 pm, the premier said governance would be guided not by party influence or force, but strictly by law. He asserted that every citizen – regardless of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity – has equal rights in the state.

Tarique Rahman said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP, government aims to build a self-reliant, secure, humane and democratic Bangladesh. He described improving law and order and curbing corruption as top priorities, noting that the country inherited a fragile economy, weakened governance and a deteriorating security situation.

The prime minister announced strict measures against gambling, drugs and corruption syndicates, vowing to dismantle networks of wrongdoing across sectors. He urged businessmen to maintain fair prices during Ramadan and avoid profiteering, while assuring that the government would protect the interests of both consumers and traders.

Highlighting the need to transform the country’s large population into a skilled workforce, Tarique Rahman stressed investment in youth, technology and expertise in the era of artificial intelligence. He promised support for students and employment generation initiatives.

To ease public suffering, particularly traffic congestion in Dhaka, he announced plans for the comprehensive restructuring of the railway network and better coordination among transport-related ministries to reduce pressure on the capital.

Emphasising austerity, Tarique Rahman said BNP lawmakers would not import tax-free cars or accept government plot allocations, calling it an example of justice and accountability. Seeking continued public support, the prime minister said his government has begun implementing its commitments following the 12th February national election victory and remains determined to fulfil its pledges to the people.