Bangladesh on high alert ahead of Awami League’s planned ‘Dhaka lockdown’

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh authorities have tightened security across the capital after a series of crude bomb attacks and arson incidents rocked Dhaka ahead of the banned Awami League’s planned “Dhaka Lockdown” on Thursday (November 13).

Police reported 17 crude bomb explosions at 15 locations and nine arson attacks on vehicles in the past two weeks, raising fears of renewed political violence as the International Crimes Tribunal prepares to announce its verdict against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Crude bombs were hurled at several locations on Sunday, including the Grameen Bank headquarters linked to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and the business premises of Fisheries Adviser Farida Akhter. Explosions were also reported near Ibn Sina Hospital, Midas Centre, Bangladesh Betar, and Shah Ali Market.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Chhatra League member, the student wing of the banned Awami League, in connection with the attacks. The Chief Adviser’s Office said the suspect is being interrogated over multiple incidents, including blasts near Dhaka’s St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Joseph School.

Security has been reinforced at churches, temples, mosques, and key government establishments. “We will not allow any attempt to disrupt Bangladesh’s communal harmony,” the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said, confirming a citywide manhunt by the DMP and RAB.

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury assured citizens that the situation was under control. “There is no cause for concern. No terrorist will be spared,” he told reporters after a high-level meeting on law and order. He said coordinated patrols and surveillance had been increased nationwide, including at metro rail and railway stations.

Meanwhile, police detained 552 Awami League activists in separate raids across Dhaka for allegedly planning flash processions and violence. DMP Commissioner Sheikh Sazzat Ali said, “They come on motorcycles, throw crude bombs, and flee. In Demra, we caught two red-handed.”