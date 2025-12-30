Bangladesh: July uprising strategist Mahfuj Alam distances himself from NCP over Jamaat-e-Islami alliance

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 1:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Mahfuj Alam, a key strategist behind Bangladesh’s 2024 July uprising, has distanced himself from the National Citizen Party (NCP) amid internal discord over its alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.

In a Facebook post, Alam said he would not be “part of this NCP,” following resignations by senior leaders and a memorandum signed by 30 party officials opposing the alliance. “Under the prevailing circumstances, my respect and affection for my July comrades remain, but I am not becoming part of this NCP,” Alam wrote, rejecting speculation about contesting elections under the Jamaat-NCP banner.

Alam, a former information and broadcasting adviser, was earlier described by interim chief Muhammad Yunus as the “brain behind the whole revolution” during a US visit in 2024. Though he holds no formal post, Alam is widely seen as NCP’s ideological guide. The memorandum opposing the alliance cited Jamaat’s role during the 1971 Liberation War and alleged infiltration by its student wing, Chhatra Shibir, as incompatible with NCP’s values.