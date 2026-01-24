Bangladesh is facing lawlessness & insecurity: Sheikh Hasina

Last Updated on January 24, 2026 3:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh is facing lawlessness, insecurity and persecution of minorities with mob violence and extremism spreading nationwide. Delivering an audio message during a media briefing in New Delhi last evening, Ms Hasina said, at present, Bangladesh stands at the edge of an abyss and is navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history.

She demanded actions, including restoring democracy for free and fair elections, ending violence and lawlessness, allowing civic services to function properly, ensuring the safety of religious minority groups, women, girls and the most vulnerable section in society.

She also called for an end to politically motivated acts intended to intimidate the Bangladesh Awami League and other opposition parties, and invited the United Nations to conduct a new and truly impartial investigation into the events of the past year. Urging the citizens of Bangladesh not to give up, she called for public support to reclaim democracy.