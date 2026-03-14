Bangladesh govt appoints administrators to run city corporations

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 11:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh government has appointed leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as administrators in several city corporations across the country, expanding its control over local government bodies ahead of municipal elections.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Local Government on Saturday, BNP leaders have been appointed as administrators of the city corporations in Barishal, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Cumilla. The administrators will remain in office until the city corporations are formally constituted through elections or until further orders.

Bilkis Akhtar Jahan Shirin, central organising secretary (Barishal Division) of BNP, has been appointed administrator of Barishal City Corporation. Rajshahi Metropolitan BNP general secretary Mahfuzur Rahman will head the Rajshahi City Corporation. In Mymensingh, the post has been given to Rukonuzzaman Rokon, member secretary of the BNP’s Mymensingh South district unit, while Rangpur Metropolitan BNP member secretary Mahfuz Un Nabi Chowdhury has been appointed administrator of Rangpur City Corporation. Yusuf Molla, general secretary of the BNP’s Cumilla metropolitan unit, will serve as administrator of Cumilla City Corporation.

With the latest appointments, administrators have now been installed in 11 city corporations nationwide. Officials from the Local Government Ministry said the political administrators will oversee the corporations until elections are held, after which they will hand over responsibilities to elected mayors.

In Chattogram City Corporation, however, BNP leader Shahadat Hossain is currently performing mayoral duties following a court order.

Earlier, on February 23, the government appointed administrators in six city corporations including Dhaka North and Dhaka South. Those appointed were Md Abdus Salam for Dhaka South City Corporation, Md Shafiqul Islam Khan for Dhaka North City Corporation, Nazrul Islam Manju for Khulna City Corporation, Abdul Kayum Chowdhury for Sylhet City Corporation, Md Sakhawat Hossain Khan for Narayanganj City Corporation and Md Showkat Hossain Sarkar for Gazipur City Corporation