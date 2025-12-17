Bangladesh election: MP candidate quits race citing security risks

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate for the 13th parliamentary election has withdrawn from the election race in Narayanganj-5 constituency, citing serious concerns over personal and family security. Masuduzzaman, the BNP nominee for the constituency covering Narayanganj Sadar and Bandar upazilas, announced his decision at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Since announcing my candidacy, my family members have been worried about our safety. After the shooting of Osman Hadi in Dhaka, they became even more frightened,” Masuduzzaman said, adding that he withdrew at his family’s request.

He said he had attempted to inform BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman but was unable to reach him. “This is the first time I am announcing this publicly. I will explain the matter to the party as well,” he said.

The move triggered discontent among party leaders. BNP Narayanganj Metropolitan unit leader Nurul Haque Chowdhury said, “You cannot leave BNP leaders and activists like this.”

Zia Social Welfare Council leader Naeem Khandaker said Masuduzzaman had attended a scheduled programme shortly before the announcement, adding, “We were not informed in advance.”

Bangladesh July uprising leader shooting: Associate of prime suspect arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Md Kabir, an associate of Faisal Karim Masud, the prime suspect in the shooting of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a possible independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency.

RAB’s Legal and Media Wing director Wing Commander MZM Intekhab Chowdhury said Kabir was arrested from Narayanganj and would be handed over to Paltan police. CCTV footage showed Kabir visiting the Inqilab Cultural Centre in Banglamotor with Faisal Karim on December 5. “Kabir initially denied it, but later admitted after being shown the footage,” he said.

Hadi was shot in the head from a moving motorcycle in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan area a day after the election schedule was announced. He remains in critical condition and was flown to Singapore for advanced treatment. Investigators believe Faisal Karim fired the shots while riding pillion. Police are yet to arrest him.

So far, six people, including Faisal’s wife Parvin Samia, brother-in-law Wahid Ahmed Shipu and friend Maria Akter Lima, have been arrested. Kabir, a joint convener of an Awami League–affiliated Swechchhasebak League ward unit, had been hiding in a brick kiln shed in Narayanganj. RAB said evidence links him to extortion and tender manipulation.