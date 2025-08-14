Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC to announce election roadmap next week

Aug 14, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The roadmap for Bangladesh’s upcoming national election will be announced next week, Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said on Thursday.

“We hope to unveil the election roadmap by next week,” he told reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital. The roadmap is expected to outline several key components, including schedules for dialogues with civil society members and journalists, timelines for amendments and reforms to existing electoral laws, the secretary added.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said that the next national election is likely to be held in the first half of February and the Election Commission (EC) intensified its preparations across the country.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Three killed, 60 injured in Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

Aug 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Alaska, evacuation alerts ahead of glacial flood threat

Aug 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tonga

Aug 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs key meeting with state ministers, announces ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ for Rabi crop

15 August 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian markets declined

15 August 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

थोक महंगाई दो साल के निचले स्तर पर, खुदरा कीमतों में भी राहत — आगे क्या?

15 August 2025 1:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Wholesale Inflation Falls to Two-Year Low in July, Retail Prices Also Ease

15 August 2025 12:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!