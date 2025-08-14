Bangladesh EC to announce election roadmap next week

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The roadmap for Bangladesh’s upcoming national election will be announced next week, Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said on Thursday.

“We hope to unveil the election roadmap by next week,” he told reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital. The roadmap is expected to outline several key components, including schedules for dialogues with civil society members and journalists, timelines for amendments and reforms to existing electoral laws, the secretary added.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said that the next national election is likely to be held in the first half of February and the Election Commission (EC) intensified its preparations across the country.