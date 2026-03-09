The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh closes universities to save fuel amid Middle East crisis

Mar 9, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh has ordered the closure of all universities as part of emergency measures to conserve fuel amid a worsening energy crisis linked to conflict in the Middle East. Officials said the decision covers both public and private universities and is intended to reduce electricity consumption and traffic congestion that contributes to fuel use.

Bangladesh imports about 95% of its energy needs and is facing uncertainty in fuel and gas supplies due to disruptions in global energy markets. Authorities have already imposed limits on daily fuel sales after panic buying and stockpiling, while gas supplies have been redirected to power plants to avoid widespread electricity outages. Officials noted that university campuses consume significant electricity through residential halls, classrooms, laboratories and air conditioning systems.

Government and private schools are already closed for the holy month of Ramadan, meaning most educational institutions in the country will remain shut during this period.

As part of broader austerity steps, the government has also asked foreign-curriculum schools and private coaching centres to suspend operations temporarily to limit electricity use. Severe gas shortages have forced the country to halt operations at four of its five state-run fertiliser factories, diverting available gas to electricity generation.

Bangladesh has also been forced to purchase liquefied natural gas from the spot market at sharply higher prices while seeking additional cargoes to bridge supply gaps. “We are doing everything we can to reduce consumption and ensure stability in power, fuel and import supplies,” a senior energy ministry official said.

