INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh CA Muhammad Yunus on 4- day visit to China

Mar 26, 2025

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left here for China today on a four-day official visit.

On March 27, Prof Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference focusing on the changing role of Asia in the world.

On the sidelines of the forum, he is expected to have meetings with chief executive officers (CEOs) of giant global and Chinese firms.

The first bilateral meeting between Prof Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in Beijing on March 28 where issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed.

On March 29, Prof Yunus will deliver a lecture at Peking University (PKU) and the university will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Bangladesh chief adviser.

He will hold talks with Chinese hospital chains to invite them to explore business potential and set up hospitals in Bangladesh under joint venture initiatives.

He is scheduled to return home on March 29

