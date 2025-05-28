Bangladesh: BNP asks Yunus Govt to disclose polls roadmap by December

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has criticised the interim government’s May 24 statement as “unclear” and “misleading”, expressing disappointment over the lack of a clear roadmap for national elections. “We have observed that the statement presented to the nation after the National Economic Council meeting was unclear and misleading,” Mosharraf told reporters.



The advisory council had stated that if the interim government’s autonomy, reform efforts, justice process, fair election plan, and normal operations were obstructed, it would take necessary actions with the people’s support. This came after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus held talks with BNP, Jamaat, and National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders on May 24, followed by discussions with 19 leaders of various parties the next day.



“We are disappointed that the chief adviser’s press secretary did not provide a clear roadmap for the national parliamentary elections,” Mosharraf said. He emphasised that neither BNP nor any political party has demanded Yunus’ resignation, adding, “We have consistently demanded a roadmap for a fair and impartial national election under the interim government by December 2025.”



Mosharraf warned that failure to fulfil the public’s expectations could strain BNP’s cooperation with the interim government. Responding to questions, Mosharraf clarified that Yunus did not make any negative comments but added, “The positive response we had expected was not given.” He also pointed out that holding elections after December would be difficult due to Ramadan in February, the monsoon season, and the SSC and HSC exams. “All previous elections have been held in December or January,” he noted.