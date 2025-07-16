Bangladesh: 3 Killed as Hasina’s Awami League activists attack student leaders; Curfew imposed

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Gopalganj town descended into chaos on Wednesday (16 July) after activists of the now-banned Awami League (AL) and its student wing, Chhatra League, allegedly attacked a convoy and rally of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), leaving three people dead and eight injured while filing this report.

Violence erupted around 1:30pm when AL supporters stormed the NCP rally stage at Municipal Park, chanting “Jai Bangla.” The convoy, under police protection, came under renewed attack near the Launch Ghat at 2:45pm. Rally equipment was torched, gunshots were fired, and bricks were hurled at police. Law enforcement responded with tear gas and sound grenades.

A police vehicle and the local UNO’s (government official) car were also attacked before the rally began. NCP leaders eventually took shelter in the Superintendent of Police’s office, where Joint Chief Coordinator Arifur Rahman Tuhin condemned the authorities. “Armed goons loyal to the killer Hasina blocked our path. The administration failed us,” he told reporters. “Even under protocol, Awami League thugs opened fire. The police turned their backs and fled.”

NCP leaders Sarjis Alam and Tareq Reza called for nationwide resistance. “If we make it out alive, we’ll only return after burying Mujibism,” declared Alam on Facebook. Reza added, “Disband the police if Bangladesh’s sovereignty is to survive. The AL is launching bomb attacks, and the police are just watching.” In response, spontaneous protests erupted across the country, blocking major roads including Dhaka-Aricha, Dhaka-Chattogram, and Shahbagh intersection in the capital. Similar demonstrations were reported in Munshiganj, Satkhira, and Barishal. By evening, NCP Convener Nahid Islam called off the blockades to reduce public inconvenience but affirmed, “The fight will go on.”

District officials imposed Section 144 in Gopalganj as army, police, and four Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons were deployed. “Shops were shut, streets emptied, and fear gripped residents,” said BGB PRO Shariful Islam. Later, a curfew was declared from 8pm Wednesday to 6pm Thursday. “Residents must stay indoors unless in life-threatening emergencies,” said interim LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud. “The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable. There is no place for such violence against any citizen of Bangladesh,” the interim government said in a statement.