Baluchistan province of Pakistan sets targets for police to arrest and deport hundreds of thousands of Afghans

AMN/ WEB DESK

Baluchistan province of Pakistan is setting targets for police to arrest and deport hundreds of thousands of Afghans. Officials said Thursday that these Afghan people are living in the country illegally. Jan Achakzai, spokesperson for the government in southwestern Baluchistan province said authorities have been asked to deport 10,000 Afghans a day.



Some of those targeted for deportation had gone to remote areas in Pakistan to avoid arrest, authorities said.



An estimated 1.7 million Afghans were living in Pakistan in October when authorities announced the crackdown, saying that anyone without proper documents had to go back to their countries by Oct. 31 or would be arrested.



Since then, more than 400,000 Afghans returned to their home country.