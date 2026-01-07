The Indian Awaaz

Badminton: PV Sindhu set to make competitive return at Malaysia Open 2026 in Kuala Lumpur

Jan 7, 2026

In Badminton, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will return to action at the Malaysia Open 2026 badminton tournament, at the Stadium Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur today.

The season-opener, a top-tier BWF Super 1000 tournament, will mark a fresh start for Sindhu after an injury-hit 2025 campaign. India’s women’s singles challenge in Kuala Lumpur will also feature Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda. In men’s singles, Paris 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty will carry Indian hopes.

India’s prospects in men’s doubles will be led by two-time world championships bronze medallists Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. ‘Sat-Chi’ are the third seeds at the Malaysia Open, a tournament they won back in 2024. Meanwhile, India’s challenge in the women’s doubles event will be spearheaded by Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who head into the tournament after defending their title at the Syed Modi International tournament last month.

