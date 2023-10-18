इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2023 08:02:14      انڈین آواز

Azam Khan, his wife and son sentenced 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

‘This is Decision, Not Justice’: Azam Khan On Jail Term In Fake Birth Certificate Case

Image

AGENCIES / LUCKNOW

A local court in UP’s Rampur today convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and awarded them a seven-year jail term.

“After the court verdict, the trio was taken into judicial custody and will be sent to he jail from the court itself,” said Arun Parkash Saxena, a former District Government Counsel, who was representing the prosecution.

MP-MLA court magistrate Shobit Bansal awarded the three convicts the maximum seven-year sentence.

The FIR in the case was lodged by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019. It was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates: one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

According to the charge sheet, in the certificate issued by the Rampur municipality, Abdullah Azam’s date of birth was mentioned as January 1, 1993. The other certificate said he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.

Commenting on the verdict, Azam Khan expressed his perspective, stating, “There is a difference between decision & justice. This is just a decision…”.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav conveyed his confidence in the judicial process, declaring, “We have faith in the judiciary. Azam Khan and his family will soon get justice. There has been a big conspiracy against him,” 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart