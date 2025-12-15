Australia terms Sydney Bondi Beach shooting a terrorism act as death toll rises to 15

AMN / NEWS DESK

In Australia, the death toll in Sydney’s Bondi Beach shooting on the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah has risen to 15. Australian police have designated the shooting as a terrorist event.

According to officials, the alleged shooters were father and son, aged 50 and 24. The father is dead, and the son is hospitalised and under police custody. Forty-two people have been injured, including two police officers. Six firearms and two improvised explosive devices were also collected from the scene.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the ghastly terrorist attack. In a social media post, Mr Modi extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

The Prime Minister said that India stands in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. Mr Modi added that India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has also condemned the terror attack. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said that New Delhi’s thoughts are with the victims and their families.