At SCO summit PM Modi calls for global unity to fight against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that double standards on terrorism is unacceptable. Delivering his statement at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Mr Modi termed terrorism as a huge challenge for humanity, saying terrorism in all its forms should be condemned.

Mr Modi said India has been dealing with terrorism for the last four decades. He expressed gratitude to the countries that showed solidarity with India after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. He added that India’s vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars – Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

Prime Minister Modi also exchanged perspectives with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO Summit.

SCO nations condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Meanwhile member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

In the Tianjin Declaration, adopted by the Council of Heads of State, the SCO nations expressed solidarity with the victims and stressed the need for accountability.

“The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured. They further stated that the perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice,” the declaration read.

On April 22, four heavily armed terrorists linked to The Resistance Front – an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba – opened fire on a group of 26 civilians at the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the Pahalgam terror attack, thanking India’s “friends” in the SCO for their support, while calling out the “double standards” of countries that openly back terrorism.

“This attack was not only an assault on India’s soul but also an open challenge to all countries that believe in humanity. In such a situation, the question arises — should we continue to accept the support certain countries extend to terrorism? We must stand united and state clearly that double standards on terrorism are unacceptable,” he said.

Reaffirming their firm commitment to combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, SCO members stressed that attempts to use such groups for political or mercenary purposes are unacceptable. They underlined the leading role of sovereign states and their authorities in countering these threats.

The Declaration also emphasised that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be strongly condemned, while reiterating that “double standards” in the fight against terrorism cannot be tolerated. The members further called on the international community to step up efforts against terrorism, including preventing the cross-border movement of terrorists.

Echoing India’s theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, the Declaration highlighted recent SCO initiatives. Member states welcomed the outcomes of the 5th SCO Startup Forum (New Delhi, April 3–5, 2025), which deepened cooperation in science, technology, and innovation. They also took note of the 20th meeting of the SCO Think Tank Forum, held in New Delhi in May, and appreciated the contribution of the SCO Study Centre at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges.



