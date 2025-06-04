Assam Floods: Over 6.3 lakh affected, death toll rises to 12

In Assam, the flood situation continued to remain grim, affecting over 6 lakh 30 thousand people in 21 districts, with the death toll rising to 12 in the state. During the last 24 hours, six people had lost their lives in flood-related incidents across the state. More than 1500 villages were affected by floods, and over 14700 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state. The State Government has engaged SDRF and NDRF teams for rescue operations.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that Assam continues to reel under severe floods on the sixth day today. The river Brahmaputra, Barak and other tributaries are flowing above the danger level. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 40 thousand people are in the 223 relief camps. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Demaji, Cachar, Hailakandi and Kokrajhar districts. Meanwhile, the Nagaon district administration has imposed several restrictions, including a speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour, along the entire stretch of National Highway 715 passing through the Kaziranga National Park.