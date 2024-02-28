Asian Stock Indices tumble, South Korea’s Kospi Gains; European Markets See Mixed Trends

FILE PICS

All key Asian stock indices ended lower today except South Korea’s Kospi which closed 1.03 percent higher. China’s Shanghai Composite index plunged 1.95 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.55 percent and Singapore’s Straits Times fell 0.60 percent. Japan’s Nikkei-225 also ended 1.10 percent lower.

In intra-day trade, most of the European markets were also trading in the red. London’s FTSE-100 was trading 0.65 percent lower, and France’s CAC 40 was trading 0.07 percent down when reports last came in. On the other hand, Germany’s DAX was trading marginally higher when reports last came in.