Asian Markets display positive trend

Asian stock markets displayed positive trend today. Shanghai Composite Index surged over 1.4 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained more than 0.9 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi Index advanced nearly 0.9 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times Index moved 0.5 per cent up and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended nearly flat with positive bais.

Major European indices were trading in positive territory today. France CAC increased nearly 0.2 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 as well as Germany’s DAX were trading flat, when reports last came in.

