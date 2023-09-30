इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2023 02:56:05      انڈین آواز

Asian Games women’s hockey: India blank Malaysia 6-0 for a second successive win

 Playing an all-out attacking game,  India blanked Malaysia 6-0 for their second straight win in the Women’s hockey competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou,  on Friday.
  For the winners who led 54-0 at half time, the goal scorers were Monika (7’), Deep Grace Ekka (8’), Nisha (11’), Vaishnavi Phalke (15), Sangita Kumari (24’) and Lalremsiami (50’)  enabling their team to secure three points.
  India, eyeing for the direct qualification for Paris Olympics, ,made a strong start and took the lead minutes into the match. Monika received a pass inside the opponent half and slotted it in to make it 1-0.      With Malaysia, world No. 18, pushing forward in search of an equaliser, India made the most of the space left behind the rival  defence and netted three more goals through Deep Grace  Ekka, Nisha and Vaishnavi Phalke. .
  In the second quarter of the match,  India continued to exert pressure on the Malaysian backline. After a brief resistance from the Malaysian defence, India found the back of the net through Sangita Kumari.     After the break, India controlled the tempo of the game and added another goal through Lalremsiami in the final quarter to wrap up the contest.  
     World no 7th India who had beaten Singapore 13-0 in their opener will play Korea next on Sunday.

