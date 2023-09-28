इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2023 01:42:42      انڈین آواز

Asian Games : India’s medal tally reaches 22

On day four today, India made a great start to their campaign, adding two Gold, three Silver and three Bronze to their overall medal tally of 22 at Hangzhou in China. Indian Shooters bagged seven medals today with two gold, three silver and two bronze. Meanwhile, Vishnu Saravanan secured a bronze in the sailing, Men’s Dinghy ILCA- 7 event.

In the Preliminary stages of the Pool A match of the Asian Games, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team trounced Singapore 13-0.

Today, India had a good day at the Games, with medals assured in wushu, tennis, and table tennis. Cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo has also advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s sprint, and the Indian men’s 3×3 basketball team and women’s handball team have both won their matches.

In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have also won their mixed doubles match.

