Asian Games: India bags five medals

Win two silver and one bronze in Rowing; One silver and one bronze in Shooting

In Asian Games, India clinched three silver and two bronze at Hangzhou in China today. In shooting, the Indian women’s 10m air rifle team comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey bagged silver medal with a collective score of 1886. In individual section, Ramita Jindal also clinched bronze medal in the same event.



In Rowing, India secured silver medal in the lightweight men’s double sculls event. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh representing India finished second with a timing of 06:28:18. In Men’s Eight event, the country also won the silver.

In another event of Rowing, Indian duo Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram bagged bronze medal.

As of now, India secured third place with a medal tally of five.