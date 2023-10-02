Asian Games: India bag 3 silver, 4 bronze medals on Day 9; Medal tally rises to 60

On the ninth day of the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou in China, India bagged three silver and four bronze medals on Monday. With this, Country’s overall medal tally has mounted to 60, comprising, 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.

Athletes once again brought laurels to the country today. The Indian team comprising Md Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan initially won bronze medal in the mixed team 4x400m relay event, which was later upgraded to silver. The decision came after second-placed Sri Lankan team was disqualified due to lane infringement. Ancy Sojan then went to win a silver medal in the women’s long jump final. Earlier, in a double whammy, India secured both the silver and the bronze in women’s steeple chase 3,000m final. Parul Chaudhary, a reigning Asian Games medalist, bagged her first silver at the ongoing event while Priti Lamba settled for the bronze.

India’s women and men speed skating relay teams also secured a bronze medal each. In Table Tennis, Indian pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee won a historic bronze in the women’s doubles event.

Meanwhile in other events, top Indian squash player, Saurav Ghosal, cruised to a resounding win against Ammar Altamimi of Kuwait in the round of 16 today. He scored superbly in all the three rounds to proceed to the quarterfinals.



India’s Kabaddi campaign also kicked off today. The women’s team scored 34 leading to a shocking tie between India and the Chinese Taipei. In a first, the Indian women’s team will face off the Republic of Korea in a tie breaker tomorrow.



In men’s hockey, the Indian side showed no mercy to score a 12-0 win over Bangladesh in the Pool A final match. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick of penalty corners while Mandeep Singh also netted thrice. The Harmanpreet Singh-led team won all the five group games, scoring 58 goals while conceding only five.

In athletics, several exciting events have been lined up tomorrow as the Asian Games enter its Day 10 including the one hundred and ten-meter hurdles, discus throw, pole vault and javelin throw.

