इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2023 11:11:44      انڈین آواز

Asian Games hockey: India beat defending champions Japan 4-2 for top spot in Pool A

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi
Riding on striker Abhishek’s brace India overpowered defending champion 4-2 to record their third straight win in Pool A hockey match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.
  The win enabled India to to reclaim the top position from Pakistan in this pool’s standings. The two teams are unbeaten after three matches but India are on top due to their +33-goal difference compared to Pakistan’s +30.     India will play against Pakistan will be played on Saturday. The winner of the India vs Pakistan hockey match will go to the top of the Pool A points table. The top two teams from the group of six will progress to the semi-finals.
   

Besides  Abhishek,   Mandeep Singh (24’) and Amit Rohidas (34’)  scored for the winners while Japan hit two back in the final four minutes through Genki Mitani (57’) and Ryosei Kato (60’) to make the final score respectable.

World no three, India opened the game on an aggressive note and put world No. 19 Japan under pressure from the start and earned their first penalty corner of the match in the fifth minute. However, captain Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick went wide of the goal.

Japan defended deep and threatened to score from back-to-back penalty corners but the Indian defence led by goalkeeper Krishnan Bahadur Pathak managed to keep the reigning champions at bay.

India, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists, found their breakthrough in the 13th minute through Abhishek, who pounced on a rebound after Nilakanta Sharma’s shot was blocked inside the circle (1-0). The men in blue maintained the tempo in the second quarter as well. For Japan, a five-minute suspension to their captain Masaki Ohashi in the 20th minute came as another setback.

Forward Mandeep Singh doubled the lead in the 24th minute against the 10-man Japan after laying hold of Nilakanta ’s searching pass into the striking circle and converting it with ease (2-0).

India mounted more trouble on Japan through their first goal off the penalty corner in the third quarter. Amit Rohidas neatly trapped Hardik Singh’s injection on the second castle and fired over the top-right of the goalkeeper to make it three in the 34th minute.

A brilliant play in the midfield from India in the third minute of the final quarter was followed by a selfless play from Mandeep Singh in the attacking third. Mandeep Singh drew the Japanese goalkeeper towards him and passed it to Abhishek, who tapped in India’s fourth in front of the empty goal.
 

Japan pulled two goals back in the final five minutes of play through Genki Mitani and Ryosei Kato but the healthy lead helped India seal the match .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart