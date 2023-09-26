इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2023 08:35:33      انڈین آواز

Asian Games Hockey: Harmanpreet, Mandeep lead the charge as India swamp Singapore 16-1 for their second straight win

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Harpal Singh Bedi   / Hangzhou

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (4) and mid fielder Mandeep Singh (3) led the charge as title contender India swamped Singapore 16-1 to record their second successive win in its Pool A Hockey match In the Asian Games at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium here on Tuesday.

World ranked 3,   India  had registered a thumping 16-0  win over Uzbekistan in the opener, and with today’s victory, men in blue consolidated their position at the top of hockey Pool A standings. The top two from each pool will make the semi-finals.
       Mandeep Singh (12’, 30’, 51’), Lalit Upadhyay (16’), Gurjant Singh (22’), Vivek Sagar Prasad (23’), Harmanpreet Singh (24’, 39’,40’, 42’), Manpreet Singh (37’), Samsher Singh (38’), Abhishek (51’, 52’) and Varun Kumar (55’, 56’) scored in this huge win. Muhammad Zaki Bin Zulkarnain (53’) scored the consolation goal for Singapore.
 With captain Harmanpreet Singh returning to the playing XI after sitting out the Uzbekistan match, India went on the attack straight away, forcing world No. 49 Singapore to defend deep. The winners kept making inroads into the opponent’s half and opened the scoring with a field goal.

   Mandeep Singh redirected a pass from Gurjant Singh to break the deadlock. The first quarter ended with India leading 1-0.
 Three-time Asian Games champion India doubled their lead minutes into the second quarter. Sukhjeet dribbled inside the Singapore half and passed it to an onrushing Lalit Upadhyay, who turned it in to make it 2-0  
  Before Singapore could regroup from the early blows, India hammered in four more goals via Gurjant Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, who scored his second goal of the match in the dying seconds of the first half. The score at the break read 6-0   After the break, India continued their domination and scored 10 more while Singapore pulled one back through Muhammad Zaki Bin Zulkarnain. Harmanpreet Singh scored four while Mandeep Singh notched up a hat-trick, his second in as many matches at Hangzhou 2023.
 India will play defending champion Japan on Thursday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وحیدہ رحمان کو بھارت کے سب سے بڑے فلمی اعزاز دادا صاحب پھالکے ایوارڈ سے نوازا جائے گا

لیجنڈری اداکارہ وحیدہ رحمان کو اس سال دادا صاحب پھالکے لائف ...

وزیراعظم نے من کی بات پروگرام میں جی ٹوئنٹی اور چندریان3- مشن کی کامیابی کو یاد کیا

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج کہا ہے کہ نئی دلی میں جی ٹوئنٹی کے ...

اسرائیل سعودی عرب تاریخی امن معاہدہ طے پانے کے قریب: نیتن یاہو

UN NEWS اسرائیل کے وزیراعظم بنجمن نیتن یاہو نے کہا ہے کہ آج دن ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart