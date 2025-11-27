The Indian Awaaz

Another quake jolts Dhaka, fourth in a week

Nov 27, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

 A mild 3.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka, Narsingdi and nearby areas at 4:15pm on Thursday, adding to a series of tremors that have shaken Bangladesh over the past week.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the quake struck at a depth of 10km with its epicentre in Ghorashal, Narsingdi, about 28km northeast of the Dhaka Seismic Centre. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This is the fourth tremor felt in Narsingdi and the seventh nationwide since last Friday. The EMSC and India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS) also confirmed the magnitude.

On November 22, a 4.3-magnitude quake shook Palash upazila of Narsingdi, hours after another tremor in the same area. A day earlier, 10 people were killed and over 600 injured when a 5.7-magnitude quake rattled Dhaka and several districts in what became the deadliest earthquake in independent Bangladesh.

Earlier on Thursday, two separate quakes struck Teknaf and Sylhet, originating from the Bay of Bengal and India’s Manipur state.

