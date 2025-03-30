Another 5.1-earthquake hits Myanmar, death toll goes up to 1,600

In Myanmar, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay which is the latest in a string of aftershocks after Friday’s catastrophic earthquake. According to US Geological Survey, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar’s second-largest city today. Meanwhile, the death toll in Myanmar has risen to 1,644 following a powerful 7.7 magnitude quake near the city, brought down scores of buildings and damaged other infrastructure.

The rescue operations face significant obstacles including damaged roads, collapsed bridges, unreliable communications, and the complexities of working in a nation experiencing civil conflict. The impact resulted in widespread building collapses and damage to vital infrastructure, including the city’s airport.